Christopher Roy Price, 44, Fylde Road, Ashton: criminal damage to a door at the Foxton Centre - 12 months community order, £40 fine, £150 compensation.
Piech Wieslaw, 63, New Hall Lane, Preston: driving without due care and attention, driving with excess alcohol - £200 fine, £128 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 42 months, eight weeks jail suspended for 12 months.
Malik Shakquel Hussain, 24, Herbert Street, driving while disqualified from driving, driving without insurance - banned from driving for six months, £95 victim surcharge, £200 costs.
Liam Michael Martin, 32, Gillett Street, Preston: criminal damage to a motor vehicle - 12 months community order, £250 compensation.
Andrew Michael Edmondson, 31, Combermere Grove, Heysham: drunk and disorderly - £366 fine.
Douglas Brian James Dickson, 44, Banks Barn Skelmersdale: breach of a restraining order - six months imprisonment.
Viktor Toth, 38, Cherrycroft, Skelmersdale: driving with excess alcohol - 12 months community order, £95 costs, £85 costs, banned from driving for 60 months.
Patrick Anthony Hoban, 26, Denham Wood Close, Chorley: driving with excess alcohol - £548 fine, £55 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Monalisa Sibanda, 27, Threefields, Ingol, Preston: driving with excess alcohol, namely 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - £80 fine, £34 surcharge, £85 costs, ten penalty points on driving licence.
Anthony Cryer, 25, Brant Road, Preston: used threatening or abusive words or behaviour - £500 fine, £50 surcharge, £85 costs.
David Hamnett, 56, Thornton Close, Rufford: driving with excess alcohol namely 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - 12 months community order, £95 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for three years.
Ben Hamilton, 55, Ashness Close, Fulwood: driving a motor vehicle while in such a position that you could not have proper control of the vehicle - £100 fine, £34 surcharge, £150 costs, three penalty points.
Muhammed Hussain, 20, Watling Street Road, Fulwood, Preston: possession of cocaine - £200 fine, £34 costs, £85 costs.
Grace Eve Kennedy, 19, Haighton Green Lane, Haighton, Preston: failed to stop at the scene of an accident, driving without due care and attention - £350 fine, £35 surcharge, £85 costs, eight penalty points on driving licence.
Kieran Mark Brown, 31, Heathfield Drive, Preston: went onto the pitch at Deepdale without a lawful reason: £266 fine, £34 surcharge, £85 costs, no football banning order as magistrates ruled it was an isolated incident.
Barry Walker, 48, Aspen Way, Skelmersdale: drunk and disorderly - £80 fine, £34 surcharge, £85 costs.
Wayne Thomas Collins, 27, Lucerne Road, Preston: possession of a quantity of cannabis - £80 fine, £34 surcharge, £85 costs.
Lacey Rennock, 18, Bucklands Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble: used threatening, insulting or abusive words or behaviour - £320 fine, £50 compensation, £34 surcharge, £85 costs.
John Ianson, 18, Waterloo Road, Preston: possession of an offensive weapon - £40 fine, £34 surcharge, £85 costs, a black locking knife to be forfeited.
Hughie Connor McKechnie, 25, Eldon Street, Bamber Bridge: assault by beating - 12 months conditional discharge, £22 surcharge, £85 costs.
Martin Alker, 52, Great Meadow, Chorley: driving at excess speed in a 30mph zone - £220 fine, £34 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.