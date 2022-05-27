Christopher Roy Price, 44, Fylde Road, Ashton: criminal damage to a door at the Foxton Centre - 12 months community order, £40 fine, £150 compensation.

Piech Wieslaw, 63, New Hall Lane, Preston: driving without due care and attention, driving with excess alcohol - £200 fine, £128 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 42 months, eight weeks jail suspended for 12 months.

Malik Shakquel Hussain, 24, Herbert Street, driving while disqualified from driving, driving without insurance - banned from driving for six months, £95 victim surcharge, £200 costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston Magistrates' Court

Liam Michael Martin, 32, Gillett Street, Preston: criminal damage to a motor vehicle - 12 months community order, £250 compensation.

Andrew Michael Edmondson, 31, Combermere Grove, Heysham: drunk and disorderly - £366 fine.

Douglas Brian James Dickson, 44, Banks Barn Skelmersdale: breach of a restraining order - six months imprisonment.

Viktor Toth, 38, Cherrycroft, Skelmersdale: driving with excess alcohol - 12 months community order, £95 costs, £85 costs, banned from driving for 60 months.

Patrick Anthony Hoban, 26, Denham Wood Close, Chorley: driving with excess alcohol - £548 fine, £55 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Monalisa Sibanda, 27, Threefields, Ingol, Preston: driving with excess alcohol, namely 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - £80 fine, £34 surcharge, £85 costs, ten penalty points on driving licence.

Anthony Cryer, 25, Brant Road, Preston: used threatening or abusive words or behaviour - £500 fine, £50 surcharge, £85 costs.

David Hamnett, 56, Thornton Close, Rufford: driving with excess alcohol namely 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - 12 months community order, £95 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for three years.

Ben Hamilton, 55, Ashness Close, Fulwood: driving a motor vehicle while in such a position that you could not have proper control of the vehicle - £100 fine, £34 surcharge, £150 costs, three penalty points.

Muhammed Hussain, 20, Watling Street Road, Fulwood, Preston: possession of cocaine - £200 fine, £34 costs, £85 costs.

Grace Eve Kennedy, 19, Haighton Green Lane, Haighton, Preston: failed to stop at the scene of an accident, driving without due care and attention - £350 fine, £35 surcharge, £85 costs, eight penalty points on driving licence.

Kieran Mark Brown, 31, Heathfield Drive, Preston: went onto the pitch at Deepdale without a lawful reason: £266 fine, £34 surcharge, £85 costs, no football banning order as magistrates ruled it was an isolated incident.

Barry Walker, 48, Aspen Way, Skelmersdale: drunk and disorderly - £80 fine, £34 surcharge, £85 costs.

Wayne Thomas Collins, 27, Lucerne Road, Preston: possession of a quantity of cannabis - £80 fine, £34 surcharge, £85 costs.

Lacey Rennock, 18, Bucklands Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble: used threatening, insulting or abusive words or behaviour - £320 fine, £50 compensation, £34 surcharge, £85 costs.

John Ianson, 18, Waterloo Road, Preston: possession of an offensive weapon - £40 fine, £34 surcharge, £85 costs, a black locking knife to be forfeited.

Hughie Connor McKechnie, 25, Eldon Street, Bamber Bridge: assault by beating - 12 months conditional discharge, £22 surcharge, £85 costs.