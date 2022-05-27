The Ye Olde Original Withy Trees in Station Road has been listed for sale with Manchester-based agency Fleurets.

The pub, which dates back to at least 1834, is still currently trading but the marketing description is that the 0.345 acre site “may suit alternative use”.

Neither Inglenook Inns nor Robinsons Brewery, which run and own the pub, have responded to enquiries as to why it is for sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub dates back to at least 1834

It is still currently listed as “A great community pub in Bamber Bridge” by Robinsons.

Details

The marketing description is: “A detached two storey property with rendered and painted elevations beneath a pitched slate roof.

A picture inside the pub from its Rightmove listing

"Small single storey rear addition with a lean-to roof. Beer garden at rear which is paved and lawned with approximately 16 picnic tables.

"Car park to the side and front catering for approximately 15/20 vehicles. Paved beer patio to the front with 10 picnic tables. Smoking shelter in the beer garden.”

There is also a separate three-bedroomed private accomodation space.

The history

A picture inside the pub from its Rightmove listing

Historic documents show that the Original Withy Trees is on the 1834 Directory when Richard Fairclough was the landlord.

Prior to being a public house it was Withy Trees Farm and the original building dates back to several hundred years.

The whole area of Bamber Bridge was known as Withy Trees, with various properties lying within taking the name including Withy Trees Cotton Mill and Withy Trees Cottages.

It is not to be confused with the newer pub – the Withy Arms – on the corner of Station Road and Brownedge Lane.