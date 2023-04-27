Every week, Preston Magistrates Court releases the names and details of people who have been convicted and sentenced over crimes they have committed in the Preston and central Lancashire area. The details of these offences are also included in the data.

Here are the 14 people from Chorley and Leyland convicted of summary offences at Preston Magistrates during the week of April 10 (people from Preston sentenced during the same week are HERE).

Names of Chorley and Leyland people who have appeared at Preston Magistrates Court?

14 people from Chorley and Leyland were sentenced at magistrates during a busy week in court

Lawrence Ross Cafferty , 29, Chapel Walk, Chorley: drove a motor vehicle on a road, namely Union Street, when the proportion of a controlled drug namely cocaine, in your blood, namely greater than 32 ug/l , exceeded the specified limit; being a person driving a vehicle neglected or refused to stop the vehicle when directed to do so by a constable - four months imprisonment, £154 surcharge.

Gail Sargent , 50, Mendip Road, Leyland: failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - £440 fine, £176 surcharge, £90 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Why do people appear at Magistrates Court instead of Crown Court?

A number of people were in court to failing to reveal the identity of the driver a car suspected on committing an offence

The vast majority of offences are dealt with at magistrates court, with only the most serious offences, such murder and rape, being heard at Crown Court in front of a judge. Magistrates and district judges deal most others, including minor offences such as motoring offences, minor criminal damage and common assault not causing significant injury.

They will also deal with more serious offences such a burglary and drug offences but will then pass the case to a higher court should they feel they do not have sufficient sentencing powers. Magistrates will also pass the serious – or indictable – offences such as murder, rape, other serious sexual offences, kidnapping and serious fraud, to the Crown Court, where judges have much greater sentencing powers and cases are heard before a jury.