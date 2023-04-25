News you can trust since 1886
21 pictures to take you back to Preston's Plungington Road in the 1990s - was it still a desirable shopping area?

During the 1980s Plungington Road – one of the main roads into Preston town centre – was booming.

By Naomi Moon
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

There was a multitude of busy shops and the whole area was undergoing a massive regeneration process. But what happened in the area in the 1990s? These pictures show what it looked like – does it look the same to you? Better or worse? Let us know. READ MORE: Go back to the 1980s on Plungington Road. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Preston’s nicest buildings. MORE MEMORIES: Some of the ugliest buildings in Preston

This Post Office on Plungington Road, Preston, has survived the many closures over the years. This image was taken in 1998

1. Plungington Road, Preston

This Post Office on Plungington Road, Preston, has survived the many closures over the years. This image was taken in 1998

This image of Plungington Road was taken in 1991 and shows the shopping area was still thriving

2. Plungington Road, Preston

This image of Plungington Road was taken in 1991 and shows the shopping area was still thriving

Derik's Plaice fish and chips shop was still going strong on Plungington Road in the 90s

3. Plungington Road, Preston

Derik's Plaice fish and chips shop was still going strong on Plungington Road in the 90s

Roadworks in 1993 caused problems for a number of pedestrians who tripped and fell. The council later apologised and promised to install warning signs

4. Plungington Road, Preston

Roadworks in 1993 caused problems for a number of pedestrians who tripped and fell. The council later apologised and promised to install warning signs

