There was a multitude of busy shops and the whole area was undergoing a massive regeneration process. But what happened in the area in the 1990s? These pictures show what it looked like – does it look the same to you? Better or worse? Let us know. READ MORE: Go back to the 1980s on Plungington Road. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Preston’s nicest buildings. MORE MEMORIES: Some of the ugliest buildings in Preston