'We just want to know why': Vandals smash windows of the Larder cafe in Preston

The damage to the premises in Lancaster Road is thought to have been caused sometime before 8pm yesterday evening (Wednsay, January 26).

The third incident in recent months, the business now has eight windows that need repairing and a bill that could reach up to £8k.

Kay Johnson, 56, the director and founder of The Larder, told the Lancashire Post they "may have to walk away" from the business due to the costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every window of the Larder cafe in Lancaster Road, Preston was smashed by vandals (Photo by Kelvin Stuttard)

"For us we don't know if there's any point in replacing the windows because it's like we're inviting someone to come and break them again," she said.

"We might not survive this but that is the reality of it.

"This is how a moment of madness for somebody can devastate a business."

Victoria Dyer and Joey Black, volunteers at The Larder (Photo by Kelvin Stuttard)

Kay said the team was doing everything they could to avoid the business closing, but added that the incident has "floored" them.

She said: "Any funding we make from the cafe goes straight into the work we do in the community so we don't make a lot of profit.

"Most of us work voluntarily and we do it because we're passionate about it, so this is really devastating for us.

"It's heartbreaking."

The business has been left with a potential bill of £8k due to the damage (Photo by Kelvin Stuttard)

The Larder (Lancashire And Region Dietary Education Resource) was created as a social enterprise by Kay in 2015.

It has been a pioneering organisation that has worked to cut pupils' school holiday hunger, brought different community groups together and flown the flag for local produce.

In 2019, the co-operative Larder cafe opened its doors before serving approximately 50 to 100 hot meals nearly every day to help feed struggling families during 2020.

Kay, a nutritionist, chef and food campaigner, was awarded her honour "for services to food nutrition and the community in Lancashire" in the Queen's Birthday Honours 2020.

"I just want to find out why someone would do this," Kay added.

Multiple other businesses were also reportedly targeted on Wednesday evening, with many finding smashed windows.

Lancashire Police has been approached for comment.