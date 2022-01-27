Law student Aya, 19, was killed after she was struck by a stray bullet shot from a passing Toyota Avensis on May 17, 2020.

Tyre firm boss Feroz Suleman, 40, had arranged the execution of a rival businessman but the gunman he hired shot dead Ms Hachem instead.

Ms Hachem was walking to the supermarket to buy food for her family to eat when they broke their Ramadan fast that evening

Eight people were last year jailed for a total of more than 200 years following a trial for their involvement in the murder of Aya and the attempted murder of Pacha Khan, the intended target of the shooting.

Today (January 27), detectives confirmed two more men were arrested and charged following a review of the evidence.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Both were interviewed in the early stages of the investigation and released without charge but following a further review of the evidence, and advice from Nicholas Johnson QC who represented the prosecution at trial, the Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised charges of murder (Aya Hachem) and attempted murder (Pacha Khan) for Suhayl Suleman, 37, of Shear Brow, Blackburn and Lewis Otway, 41, of Clitheroe Road, Manchester."

Otway was arrested on Wednesday evening (January 26) in the Dudley area of the West Midlands and Suleman was arrested in Blackburn.

Two men have been charged with the murder of teenager Aya Hachem in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Both men are due to appear before Preston Crown Court on Friday, January 28.

