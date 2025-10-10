Watch the moment Blackpool woman was arrested by Lancashire Police for trying to snatch baby near Coral Island
This footage shows the moment Nicolette Goldrick was arrested after casually strolling up to a baby’s pram and attempting to walk off with it and the young baby inside.
It was a sunny Saturday in May, when a new mum and her 7-month-old daughter were out for a stroll.
Pausing to look at a shop close to Blackpool’s Coral Island Goldrick walked up to the pram wearing sunglasses and a medical-type face mask, removed the brake, and attempted to walk off with the child while the mother was distracted.
The baby’s parents, and passers-by intervened, and thankfully the baby did not come to any harm.
Goldrick walked away from the scene, and a report was made to the police. The 51-year-old then returned to the scene, hours later, whilst enquires to locate her were ongoing, and quickly left again when the baby’s parents recognised her.
Following those enquiries, Goldrick was located and arrested on suspicion of kidnap. It was then that she spat at police officers and was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Goldrick, 51, of Marton Drive, Blackpool, was charged with attempted abduction and common assault.
She pleaded guilty in July and was sentenced to twelve months in prison at Preston Crown Court this week.
This footage captured on a police officers bodycam shows the moment she was arrested.