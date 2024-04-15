Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been jailed for 14 months after leading police on a pursuit through Burnley.

Officers signalled for David Irwin to pull over after he was spotted driving a Ford Ka.

Instead, he made off, leading police on a chase through Burnley.

David Irwin was jailed for 14 months after leading police on a pursuit through Burnley (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The 35-year-old eventually crashed the car into a safety bollard and was arrested after attempting to run off.

Irwin, of Gisburn Grove, Burnley, was charged with and pleaded guilty of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and obstructing or resisting an arrest.

He was sentenced to 14 months in prison after appearing at Preston Crown Court on April 10.

PC Anthony Beckett, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Irwin chose to drive recklessly that day in an attempt to evade us.

“He not only endangered his own life, but the lives of innocent passing civilians. I welcome the custodial sentence handed down this week.”

The 35-year-old was arrested after crashing into a safety bollard (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He added: “If you chose to drive dangerously, let this be a message to you: we will catch you, we will find you, and we will bring you to justice.

“Endangering lives by trying to evade us is reckless and selfish, and we will not stand for it.”

If you witness any dangerous driving, contact police on 101.