Trial date set for Burnley man Habibur Masum who is charged with murder of his wife Kulsuma Akter in Bradford
A Burnley man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife in Bradford.
Habibur Masum (25) of Leamington Avenue, appeared before Bradford Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with the murder of Kulsuma Akter, who was stabbed as she pushed her baby in a pram in the Westgate area of the city.
The defendant appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Friday, via video link, and a provisional trial date has been set for Monday, November 18th. Masum, who is also charged with possession of a bladed article, was remanded back into custody ahead of a plea and trial hearing on Friday, May 10th.