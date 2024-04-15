Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Habibur Masum (25) of Leamington Avenue, appeared before Bradford Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with the murder of Kulsuma Akter, who was stabbed as she pushed her baby in a pram in the Westgate area of the city.

The defendant appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Friday, via video link, and a provisional trial date has been set for Monday, November 18th. Masum, who is also charged with possession of a bladed article, was remanded back into custody ahead of a plea and trial hearing on Friday, May 10th.