These were the scenes as five police cars, the dog unit and armed officers descended on a quiet Blackpool street tonight.

Officers cordoned off the junction of Havelock Street and Central Drive with three police as officers swooped on the street.

Police activity was focused on a property next to but not involving Gemini Blinds.

Officers were at the scene for approximately an hour.

Two youths were asked to leave the scene by officers after they approached a police van with their mobile phones.

Onlookers said the incident was related to a dog attack earlier today in the resort.

A dog is said to have bitten and injured a woman.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.