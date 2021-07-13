Watch moment police raid home in connection with Burnley shooting

Officers swooped on the addresses in a series of co-ordinated and simultaneous strikes earlier today (Tuesday, July 13).

One man was shot in the leg and another received a "gunshot injury" during a "violent incident" in Salus Street, prompting police to launch 'Operation Callaway'.

Police said a number of people were arrested and bailed following the incident, with further enquiries leading detectives to today's addresses.

The raids saw six men and one woman, aged between 24 and 46, held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and a number of other drugs and firearms offences.

Two further men, aged 37 and 48, were held on suspicion of fraud, drugs and firearms offences.

Det Supt Nick Connaughton, of East Division, said: !Since the shocking incidents in Burnley in February we have been carrying out a number of enquiries and we reached the stage today where we were able to make a number of arrests.

"While I understand that these raids and the nature of these violent incidents may cause some concern for people, I’d like to reassure you that while this is shocking and very serious, at this stage we believe the incidents are targeted and we do not believe there is any threat to the wider public.

"While we have now made a number of arrests our investigations are very much on-going and I would appeal to anyone who has any information which could assist to get in touch."

A force spokesman said some of those arrested in today's raids were also being questioned about the murder of 29-year-old Rhys Thompson.

The body of Mr Thompson, who was from Moss Side in Manchester, was found on moorland in West Yorkshire in May 2021.

'Operation Linnett', a Greater Manchester Police investigation, is ongoing.

The arrests took place at addresses in Radcliffe, Oldham, Gorton, Cheetham Hill, Prestwich, Brierfield.

The following people were arrested:

- A 25-year-old man from Radcliffe on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, possession of a firearm, violent disorder and conspiracy to supply and produce a Class B drug (Op Callaway) and conspiracy to murder and violent disorder (Op Linnett)

- A 24-year-old woman from Radcliffe on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, possession of a firearm, conspiracy to supply and produce a Class B drug (Op Callaway)

- A 31-year-old man from Oldham on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, possession of a firearm, violent disorder, conspiracy to supply and produce a Class B drug (Op Callaway) and conspiracy to murder (Op Linnett)

- A 46-year-old man from Cheetham Hill on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to supply and produce a Class B drug, violent disorder, possession of a firearm (Op Callaway)

- A 39-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to supply and produce a Class B drug, possession of a firearm (Op Callaway) and conspiracy to murder (Op Linnett)

- A 28-year-old man from Prestwich on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, possession of a firearm and conspiracy to produce and supply a Class B drug (Op Callaway)

- A 37-year-old man from Brierfield on suspicion of fraud and conspiracy to produce and supply a Class B drug (Op Callaway)

- A 48-year-old man from Cheetham Hill on suspicion of possession of a firearm (Op Callaway)

- A 30-year-old man from Oldham on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to produce and supply a Class B drug, possession of a firearm and violent disorder (Op Callaway)

Anyone with information on the Burnley incident should contact police on 101.

Anyone with information on the Rhys Thompson murder should contact police on 0161 856 4815, quoting Operation Linnett.

Information and media material can also be uploaded to the dedicated MIP portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP21A45-PO1Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

