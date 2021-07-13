'Despicable' Skelmersdale man who sexually abused two children jailed

David Gardner, 65 was jailed for 11 years for historic abuse he committed in the town between 2000 and 2010.

Gardner, of Skelmersdale, was also put on the Sex Offender's Register for life, after being convicted of sexually abusing a boy and a girl who were aged between 10 and 13 at the time.

Although the victims were too young to fully understand what the defendant was doing to them, police said one did question his actions

In response, Gardner said it was "all just fun".

He also made one of his victims watch videos of older men raping children.

When Gardner was arrested, officers found "thousands of images of indecent images of children" and "extreme pornography" after seizing his electronic devices.

David Gardner (pictured) was recently jailed for 11 years for sexually abusing two children in Skelmersdale. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Gardner, of Alderley, Skelmersdale, pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child, causing/inciting sexual activity with a child and possessing indecent images of children.

He was sentenced at Preston Crown Court earlier this month.

DC Dawn Croucher, of West Lancs CID, said: "First and foremost I want to praise the victims in this case for the bravery they have shown in coming forward and disclosing the horrendous offences Gardner committed against them.

"Gardner is a despicable individual who abused children to satisfy his own perverted sexual interests. Although no sentence will ever reflect the damage a defendant has caused, I am pleased Gardner will now spend a considerable amount of time behind bars.

"I would encourage anyone who has been the victim of sexual offending - no matter how long ago it occurred - to contact Lancashire Police. You will be listened to and we will do all we can to bring the perpetrator to justice."

If you or anyone you know has been subjected to sexual abuse, call police on 101 or report it online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.