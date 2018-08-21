WATCH: Investigation after police officer's 'open handed strike' of 14-year-old girl

Lancashire Police has promised a full investigation into a video which appears to show a police officer striking a teenage girl.

The film, which was circulated on social show, seems to show a teenage girl being violently restrained by police officers in Accrington.

Police say they will investigate the film

But police have now responded, saying their officers had come under attack.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "At around 5.45pm last night, police officers were flagged down by a member of the public who reported that a large group of youths were fighting at the Market Hall on Peel Street, Accrington.

"The officers attended straightaway and when they arrived the group turned on them.

"As the officers dealt with the incident they used reasonable force to bring the situation under control. This involved the use of an open hand strike when a 14 year old female attempted to grab the officer's taser and radio. She was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. She has been interviewed and has since been referred to the Youth Offending Team.

"A 52 year old female was also arrested at the scene for assaulting a police officer and is still in custody."

Chief Constable Andy Rhodes added: “I am aware of the mobile phone footage of this incident and have reviewed it personally. My officers have responded as a result of a concerned member of the public and have been met by a very hostile situation. As they’ve brought the situation under control officers have been assaulted and have received medical treatment as a result.

“It is very easy to judge from the side lines without the full facts when you’ve never been in a similar situation yourself. These are your police officers and they are here to keep you safe. They do not come to work to be assaulted and they have my full support.

“Perhaps those filming the incident may have better used their time helping the officers to calm the situation.”