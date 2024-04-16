Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the last few weeks, there have been a number of reports of cold callers from a roofing company offering work.

These workers have allegedly taken payment up front and carried out poor quality work.

On each occasion the victims have handed over cash, with close to £8,000 stolen in total.

Lancashire Police have issued a warning after numerous elderly people have been targeted by rogue traders in Preston

Inspector Dave Byrne, of Preston Police said: “Rogue traders may use intimidating or aggressive behaviour to prey on our most vulnerable residents, often conning them out of large sums of money for unnecessary or shoddy workmanship.

"Our advice is to always say no to cold-callers. If you need a job doing, get at least three written quotes from reputable businesses and agree a price and the work to be done in writing before going ahead. Research the companies you are looking to use. Ask for references and look online. Legitimate companies will rarely ask for payment up front.

“We would encourage anyone reading this to speak to elderly relatives and neighbours and pass on these messages.”

Anyone with concerns about rogue traders can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, the national charity, anonymously on 0800 555 111.