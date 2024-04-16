Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Robert Garrity, 67, of Brandy House Brow, Blackburn was found guilty by a jury following a trial at Preston Crown Court on Friday, December 15.

Garrity was found guilty of three counts of sexual activity with a girl under 16, one count of rape of a girl under 16 and two counts of rape of a woman over 16. The two victims were both teenagers at the time the offences took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday April 8 at Preston Crown Court, Judge Ian Unsworth handed Garrity the 24 year sentence and described him as a "highly determined sexual predator".

Lancashire Police have reacted to the sentencing of Robert Garrity.

What have the police said?

In a statement released today, Det. Con. Lois Turner, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Child Protection Team, said: “First and Foremost, I want to praise, and thank Garrity’s victims for the incredible bravery and resilience they have shown throughout the trial, verdict and sentencing.

"Garrity’s actions were despicable, and I welcome the sentence handed down on him last week. Given his age, he will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

Read More Lancashire Police detective issues statement as Preston man jailed for life after murdering father

"I hope that Garrity’s victims can now move forward and continue to rebuild their lives. They have shown incredible strength throughout this period, and I can only commend them for the bravery they have shown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will not stand for these offences and I hope that this gives anybody who has been a victim of a sexual offence the courage to come forward. We will listen to you and we will work to bring you justice."