Daniel Godkin, 30, was wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation and leaped into the freezing water at around 7am on Friday (January 13) to evade police.

Emergency services, including a fire service rescue boat and police helicopter, were called to the riverside near Ashbridge Nursery in London Road to find him.

Later that afternoon, officers confirmed that Godkin had been found in Walton-le-Dale, and they thanked the public for sharing their search appeals.

Daniel Godkin, 30, remains in police custody as of Sunday, January 15.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson today (Sunday, January 15), confirmed that Godkin remained in police custody and is due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Monday, January 16.

