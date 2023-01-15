Wanted Preston man who jumped into River Ribble to escape police will appear in court this week
A wanted Preston man who jumped into the River Ribble to escape police remains in custody two days later.
Daniel Godkin, 30, was wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation and leaped into the freezing water at around 7am on Friday (January 13) to evade police.
Emergency services, including a fire service rescue boat and police helicopter, were called to the riverside near Ashbridge Nursery in London Road to find him.
Later that afternoon, officers confirmed that Godkin had been found in Walton-le-Dale, and they thanked the public for sharing their search appeals.
A Lancashire Police spokesperson today (Sunday, January 15), confirmed that Godkin remained in police custody and is due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Monday, January 16.
It is still not known at this point what Godkin was wanted in connection with, or what charges he may be facing, other than an escape from custody charge.