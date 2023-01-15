Missing 17-year-old Blackburn teenager, originally from Chorley, has been found

Benjamin Martin was last seen near his home in Blackburn in the early hours of Saturday morning (January 14).

The teenager was orginally from Chorley, so police shared their search appeal to Preston and Chorley too.

Taking to Facebook at 10:34pm, Preston Police said: “Benjamin Martin, a 17 year old who was reported missing earlier and concerns were raised for his welfare, has been found safe and well.

Benjamin Martin has been found after an appeal. (Credit: Lancashire Police)