Wanted Preston man who jumped into River Ribble to escape police found in Walton-le-Dale
A man who jumped into the River Ribble to evade arrest has been found by police following an extensive search.
Daniel Godkin – wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation – leaped into the freezing water at around 7am on Friday (January 13).
Emergency services could be seen near Ashbridge Nursery in London Road as crews searched for the 30-year-old.
The fire service launched its rescue boat and searched the Ribble whilst the police helicopter was also deployed to find him.
Police later issued a public appeal to find Godkin, believing he may have swam across to the other side to make his escape.
Later that afternoon, officers confirmed he had been found in Walton-le-Dale.
“Further to our earlier post, Daniel Godkin, 30, has this afternoon been found by police in Walton-le-Dale,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal as part of our search to find him.”