Daniel Godkin – wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation – leaped into the freezing water at around 7am on Friday (January 13).

Emergency services could be seen near Ashbridge Nursery in London Road as crews searched for the 30-year-old.

The fire service launched its rescue boat and searched the Ribble whilst the police helicopter was also deployed to find him.

Police later issued a public appeal to find Godkin, believing he may have swam across to the other side to make his escape.

Later that afternoon, officers confirmed he had been found in Walton-le-Dale.

“Further to our earlier post, Daniel Godkin, 30, has this afternoon been found by police in Walton-le-Dale,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Daniel Godkin leaped into the freezing water at around 7am on January 13