News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wanted Preston man who jumped into River Ribble to escape police found in Walton-le-Dale

A man who jumped into the River Ribble to evade arrest has been found by police following an extensive search.

By Sean Gleaves
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 5:02pm

Daniel Godkin – wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation – leaped into the freezing water at around 7am on Friday (January 13).

Emergency services could be seen near Ashbridge Nursery in London Road as crews searched for the 30-year-old.

Hide Ad

The fire service launched its rescue boat and searched the Ribble whilst the police helicopter was also deployed to find him.

A man who jumped into the River Ribble to evade arrest has been found
Most Popular
Read More
Dangerous Blackpool paedophile who subjected young girl to years of horrendous s...

Police later issued a public appeal to find Godkin, believing he may have swam across to the other side to make his escape.

Hide Ad

Later that afternoon, officers confirmed he had been found in Walton-le-Dale.

“Further to our earlier post, Daniel Godkin, 30, has this afternoon been found by police in Walton-le-Dale,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Hide Ad
Daniel Godkin leaped into the freezing water at around 7am on January 13

“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal as part of our search to find him.”