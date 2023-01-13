Colin Lemin, 62, of New South Promenade, Blackpool, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Thursday (January 12).

In 2019, a woman – now in her 40s – reported she had been repeatedly assaulted by Lemin as a child.

The abuse took place in the early to mid-1990s, with attacks at addresses in Blackpool, Rochdale and Greater Manchester.

Colin Lemin sexually assaulted a young girl to "satisfy his own depraved sexual desires" (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Lemin was later arrested and charged with a number of rape and sexual assault offences.

He pleaded not guilty, but was found guilty on all charges following a trial.

Lemin was sentenced to 21 years in prison and given a lifetime sexual harm prevention order.

Det Sgt Marc Armstrong, of Lancashire Police, said: “Colin Lemin is a dangerous sexual predator who committed the most horrendous and systematic sexual assaults.

“He abused the victim, a vulnerable girl, to satisfy his own depraved sexual desires.

"The victim suffered in silence for many years before reporting the abuse to police.

“She has shown tremendous courage by coming forward and while this sentence will not undo the years of pain and anguish caused by Colin Lemin, I hope it will give her some closure and a sense of justice.

“We commend her bravery in supporting the investigation and subsequent trial.

“We welcome the sentence handed to Lemin. His despicable and wicked actions had a significant effect on the victim and the length of the sentence reflects this.

He added: “Lancashire Constabulary remains committed to investigating offences of this nature, no matter how historic, and no matter what the role, position and status of the alleged offender.