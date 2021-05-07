Village dismay at playground shelter fire

The wooden shelter in Freckleton's Memorial Park was reported to be alight at shortly after midnight, early on Thursday, May 6, and caused what parish councillors say is serious damage to the lower part of the structure.

Parish councillor Tommy Threlfall, also a member of Fylde Council, said: "I really can't understand what makes people do this. A great deal of money and time has been spent on making the park look good for the whole community and than this happens. It's dreadful."

Freckleton Memorial Park is dedicated to the memory of those who lost their lives in the Freckleton Air Disaster of 1944

The damaged shelter at Freckleton Memorial Park

It is not known at this stage how much the damage will cost to put right.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident.