Village dismay at playground shelter fire
Fylde villagers have been angered after a playground shelter was badly damaged in an apparent late night arson attack.
The wooden shelter in Freckleton's Memorial Park was reported to be alight at shortly after midnight, early on Thursday, May 6, and caused what parish councillors say is serious damage to the lower part of the structure.
Parish councillor Tommy Threlfall, also a member of Fylde Council, said: "I really can't understand what makes people do this. A great deal of money and time has been spent on making the park look good for the whole community and than this happens. It's dreadful."
Freckleton Memorial Park is dedicated to the memory of those who lost their lives in the Freckleton Air Disaster of 1944
It is not known at this stage how much the damage will cost to put right.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "It has been reported and is under investigation. Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 389 of May 6 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111