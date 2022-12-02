Urgent appeal launched to find missing woman, 41, last seen at Royal Preston Hospital

Emma Fare was last seen at the hospital at around 1pm on Wednesday afternoon (November 30).

Lancashire Police said they were “becoming really concerned about her” and urged anyone with information to come forward.

The 41-year-old is described as 5ft 3in tall, of slim build with dark hair.

Police are asking for the public's help to find Emma Fare who is missing from home (Credit: Lancashire Police)

She was last seen wearing a black shiny bubble jacket with a fur-lined hood, black tracksuit bottoms with three stripes down the legs and black and white trainers.

Emma has links to Preston, Leyland and Chorley.

If you have seen Emma or have any information about where she could be, call police on 101 quoting log number 1260 of November 30.

For immediate sightings, call 999.

I want to report someone as missing, what should I do?

If you are concerned about a person and need to report them missing you can do this immediately.

You do NOT have to wait 24 hours to report someone missing.

You can report a person missing by phoning your local police force or by visiting your local police station.

When you report a person missing the police will ask certain questions to gather a full picture of the missing person and their last known whereabouts.

All the information you provide will help the police to search for the missing person, so it is important to provide detailed information.

Once the police have logged the information you will be given a reference number.

It is important to write this reference number down and keep a copy of it.

If there is any information which you forgot to tell the call operator, or if any new information comes to light, you can phone 101 and quote your reference number.

