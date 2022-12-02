Officer were called at around 8-25pm on Wednesday, November 23, by the fire service to reports of a fire at a property in the town.

Emergency services attended an address in Cooper Street, where a woman in her 40s was found unresponsive and a man in his 50s with a leg injury.

Police are still asking for information following the incident in Cooper Street, Nelson, last Wednesday.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment, but the woman, who can now be identified as 44-year-old Ruta Draudvilaite, later died. The man was discharged.

The cause of Ruta’s death is still to be determined.

Following a number of further enquiries, officers arrested a 57-year-old man from Nelson on suspicion of murder.

After consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service, Jan Kontash (57), of Cooper Street, Nelson, has bee charged with Sec 18 Wounding last night. He was remanded into custody to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ today.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ruta’s death continues.

Det. Chief Insp. Allen Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts very much remain with Ruta’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“Although a man has now been charged, our investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death is very much ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who saw any unusual activity at the address over the past few days or weeks, or anyone who has any concerns about anything they may have seen or heard at the address, to get in touch.

"I would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have any CCTV or other footage which might show the address and people entering and leaving.

“Please do get in touch with us if you have any information, however insignificant you may think it is. It could hold the key in helping us find out exactly what has happened and establishing the circumstances around Ruta’s death so that we can give her family some answers.”