It shows the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) student with “I HATE N***AS” and the Nazi symbol written in red lipstick across his chest.

The unnamed student has refused to apologise for the picture, claiming the words were written by his girlfriend during a drinking game and insisting “I had no control over what was written.”

He said the incident happened after she was asked to “write the most offensive thing possible” as part of a drinking game challenge, and added that he had never consented to the photo being taken.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of Central Lancashire student has refused to apologise for the Swastika and racial slur written across his chest during a drinking game

And he refused to “apologise” for the offensive sign and words, saying: “I was not responsible for them."

He told student news site The Tab: “It was part of a drinking game where I had to allow my girlfriend to write whatever she wanted on my chest.

“The person who wrote that is black and chose that message ironically.

“As anyone who was there that night will confirm, I had absolutely no control over what was written and did not consent to any images being taken.

“They are now being used to attack me as the person with these images is well aware, I had no power of the situation.

“Whilst I acknowledge that these images and their content are very harmful and disgusting, I will not apologise because, as I’ve stated, I was not responsible for them.

“I would also point out that the reason she wrote that is because the app we were using said to write the most offensive thing possible.”

UCLan said it has launched an investigation and say they are treating the matter 'very seriously'.

A spokesman said: “At UCLan we do not condone any form of harassment, bullying or hate crime and our ethos is for everyone to treat each other with respect.

“We take matters such as this very seriously and have been carrying out an investigation into all aspects of this case and will work directly with those involved in this matter.

“There is complexity to this investigation, and it would not be appropriate to share the details of the case nor breach the confidentiality of the individuals involved as we deal with this matter appropriately.”

But one of the students who shared the image online and reported it to the university says she has since been suspended on the grounds of harassment.