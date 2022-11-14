The “frightening” incident occurred outside TJ’s at around 2am on Sunday, November 13.

In a statement on social media, Mark Birtwistle – the bar’s owner – said a man wielding a knife decided to strike the victim after an altercation.

Mr Birtwistle attempted to calm the situation by asking his bar manager to get as many people inside TJ’s as possible and to lock the doors.

Two teenagers were arrested after a man was stabbed in Great Harwood

“At this point the gentleman was severely injured, and we sat him down and treated him,” he said.

“An amazing lady who is a nurse and works for the NHS compressed the wound using a blue roll, bandages [and] toilet roll for over 22 minutes.

“On arrival, the paramedics said what [she] had done with the supplies she had potentially saved [his] life.”

The man was subsequently taken to Royal Preston Hospital with serious injuries to his head and neck.

Two men aged 17 and 18 – who police said cannot be named for legal reasons – were later arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

They remained in custody for questioning on Monday (November 14).

Mr Birtwistle added: “I love Great Harwood and the facts need to come out.

“We are a beautiful, honest, collective, strong community that will not accept individuals’ behaviour.

“Please stay strong as a community.”

Det Sgt Alex Rawsthorn, of Greenbank CID, passed his “sincerest thanks to the local community who have been invaluable in their support.”

He added: “This was a frightening incident that could have cost a man his life if not for the selfless actions of those at the scene.

“We have spoken to several witnesses, but we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident that haven’t yet been in contact with my team.

“We are keen to trace several taxi drivers who passed the Town Hall Square between 2.05am and 2.15am who may have dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information should call 01254 353553 or 101, quoting log reference number LC-20221113-0171.