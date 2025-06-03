Two men, both age 27, from Preston have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, at around 9.20pm, officers stopped a Volkswagen Tiguan on Lostock Lane in Bamber Bridge.

When they searched the vehicle, a number of large boxes, containing multiple packets of Co-Codamol were found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men, both age 27, from Preston have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs. | dpp-law.com/Flickr

Read More Police give major update on baby Ava whose remains were found next to M61 in Little Hulton

It is estimated that the boxes totalled together contained around 100,000 tablets.

A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “There are a few things you keep in your car as you’re out and about: a phone charger, sunglasses, a brolly, perhaps a packet of painkillers for emergencies?

“An estimated 100,000 tablets of Co-Codamol? Maybe not.”

The men remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

You can call 101, or if a crime is ongoing, contact 999 straight away.