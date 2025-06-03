Two Preston men arrested after Volkswagen Tiguan stopped on Lostock Lane and 100,000 Co-Codamol tablets seized

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 11:22 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 11:22 BST

Two men, both age 27, from Preston have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Yesterday, at around 9.20pm, officers stopped a Volkswagen Tiguan on Lostock Lane in Bamber Bridge.

When they searched the vehicle, a number of large boxes, containing multiple packets of Co-Codamol were found.

It is estimated that the boxes totalled together contained around 100,000 tablets.

A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “There are a few things you keep in your car as you’re out and about: a phone charger, sunglasses, a brolly, perhaps a packet of painkillers for emergencies?

An estimated 100,000 tablets of Co-Codamol? Maybe not.”

The men remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

You can call 101, or if a crime is ongoing, contact 999 straight away.

