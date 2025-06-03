Two Preston men arrested after Volkswagen Tiguan stopped on Lostock Lane and 100,000 Co-Codamol tablets seized
Yesterday, at around 9.20pm, officers stopped a Volkswagen Tiguan on Lostock Lane in Bamber Bridge.
When they searched the vehicle, a number of large boxes, containing multiple packets of Co-Codamol were found.
It is estimated that the boxes totalled together contained around 100,000 tablets.
A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “There are a few things you keep in your car as you’re out and about: a phone charger, sunglasses, a brolly, perhaps a packet of painkillers for emergencies?
The men remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.
