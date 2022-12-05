Two people jailed after man viciously attacked with axe and hammer during aggravated burglary in Rishton
Two people have been jailed after a man was viciously attacked with an axe during an aggravated burglary in Rishton.
What happened?
Defendant Rebecca Brazendale knocked on the door of a property in Talbot Street before asking the victim if his son was in the property.
The victim – a man in his 30s – said no but was prevented from closing the front door.
Most Popular
He was then hit in the head with an axe. As he tried to grab the weapon, he was struck to the forehead and left shoulder with a hammer.
Three men – including defendant Jamie Robertson – then stormed the property.
When did the incident take place?
The incident occurred at around 9.20pm on November 10, 2019.
What did Lancashire Police say?
DC Jo Billington, of East CID, said “The level of violence used in this appalling pre-planned attack was absolutely shocking and could have easily resulted in the victim losing his life.
“Remarkably he was only left with injuries to his head which required stitches.
“What is equally as appalling is that this offence was committed while there was a small child in the house.”
How were the defendants caught?
While two of the men – who police have yet to identify – went upstairs, Robertson, who was armed with the axe, grabbed the victim and shoved him into the living room.
Robertson told the victim to sit down and stay still before demanding money from him.
He escaped with £40 in cash but left his baseball cap at the scene.
Forensic investigators managed to link the cap back to Robertson via his DNA.
What happened after they were caught?
Brazendale, 52, and Robertson, 33, were later arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
Robertson denied being responsible for the offence, while Brazendale admitted to knocking on the door but denied committing the offence of aggravated burglary.
Both defendants appeared at Preston Crown Court earlier this year.
Robertson pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, while Brazendale admitted burglary.
How long were they jailed for?
Last week Robertson, of Skye Crescent, Blackburn, was jailed for 11 and a half years, with an extended licence period of three years and six months after he was deemed to be dangerous.
An indefinite restraining order was also imposed.
Brazendale, of Hermitage Street, Rishton, was given a 12 month sentence, suspended for one year.
She must complete 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.