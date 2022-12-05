News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police appeal after Preston street fighter threatens foe with pizza cutter

Police are investigating a Preston street fight which saw one man wielding a pizza cutter as a weapon.

By Matthew Calderbank
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 1:00pm

Officers are appealing for witnesses after the violent clash in Catforth Road on the Larches estate on Sunday, November 13.

The fight broke out at around 4pm before the pair were separated by members of the public.

Police were called but the two men had left the scene when officers arrived.

The pair were spotted fighting in Catforth Road, Larches, with one of the men armed with a pizza cutter

One of the men was said to be armed with a pizza cutter and police are eager to trace him and his adversary.

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information after an incident of public disorder on the Larches estate, Preston.

“It happened around 4pm on November 13th on Catforth Road, Larches.

“Two men confronted one another, with both behaving in an aggressive manner before members of the public separated them.

“One of them appeared to have a pizza cutter in his hand and we would like to trace him.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident can contact 101 – quoting log 0888 of November 13, 2022.