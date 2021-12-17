Two people charged with manslaughter after toddler killed in Heysham gas explosion
Two people have been charged with manslaughter after a toddler was killed in gas explosion at a home in Heysham.
Emergency services found two houses had collapsed and a third was seriously damaged after being called to Mallowdale Avenue at around 2.40am on May 16.
Two-year-old George Arthur Hinds died as a result of the blast, while his parents and another man and woman required hospital treatment, police said.
George’s parents continue to be supported by specially trained officers.
Detectives said a criminal investigation assisted by gas experts had identified the cause of the blast as a cut gas pipe inside 20 Mallowdale Avenue.
Four people were arrested in connection with the investigation in October.
Today (December 17), Sharon Greenham, 51, and Darren Greenham, 44, both of Ambleside Avenue, Lancaster were charged with manslaughter and theft.
They are both due to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on January 12, 2022.
