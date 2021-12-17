Two people charged with manslaughter after toddler killed in Heysham gas explosion

Emergency services found two houses had collapsed and a third was seriously damaged after being called to Mallowdale Avenue at around 2.40am on May 16.

Two-year-old George Arthur Hinds died as a result of the blast, while his parents and another man and woman required hospital treatment, police said.

George’s parents continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency service were called to the scene in Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham on May 16

Detectives said a criminal investigation assisted by gas experts had identified the cause of the blast as a cut gas pipe inside 20 Mallowdale Avenue.

Four people were arrested in connection with the investigation in October.

Today (December 17), Sharon Greenham, 51, and Darren Greenham, 44, both of Ambleside Avenue, Lancaster were charged with manslaughter and theft.

They are both due to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on January 12, 2022.

Toddler George Arthur Hinds, aged just two years and 10 months, died as a result of the blast

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

A criminal investigation was launched in the days following the explosion

Detectives assisted by gas experts identified the cause of the explosion as a gas pipe which had been cut inside number 20 Mallowdale Avenue