Lee Tipping, 35, has been charged with the double murder of his parents - Tricia Livesey, 57, and Anthony Tipping, 60 - at the home he shared with them in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton last month.

With his right arm in a dark splint and wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a green jumper tied around his waist, he only nodded when asked by the judge in court nine of Preston Crown Court to confirm his name.

He has not yet entered a plea.

Lee Tipping (centre), with his parents Tricia Livesey and Anthony Tipping

A Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing will take place on March 18, and on April 12, there will be a Pre-Trial review.

A trial will take place on June 7, which is expected to last no longer than four weeks.

Mr Tipping will remain in custody until that time.

Judge Simon Medland QC said: "If it is a trial, it's likely to be quite complex, with a roster of specialists."

Murdered couple Tricia Livesey and Anthony Tipping

What happened in Cann Bridge Street?

Police were called at 1.40pm on Saturday, November 20 after concerns were raised for the safety of a couple at their home in Cann Bridge Street.

Officers forced their way inside the home where they found the bodies of Tricia Livesey, 57, and Anthony Tipping, 60.

Post-mortem examinations confirmed they both died from multiple stab wounds.

Tributes left outside the couple's home in Higher Walton

Their 35-year-old son, Lee Tipping - who lived with his parents - was arrested on suspicion of murder but was then detained under the Mental Health Act.

However, following a review, he was deemed fit for interview with detectives.

After consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, he was charged with both murders on the evening of Wednesday, December 15.