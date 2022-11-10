Police were called to reports a man had been found unresponsive in Tong Lane at around 7.20am on Thursday (November 10).

The man was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services and a member of the public.

Officers said they were working to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and two people were subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

They were a 61-year-old man from Whitworth and a 48-year-old man from Blackburn.

Det Insp Mark Saunders, of East CID, said: “A man has died and my thoughts are very much with his loved ones at this extremely sad time.

“An investigation has been launched to establish the full circumstances of what led to his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man died after being found unresponsive in Tong Lane, prompting a murder investigation (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“We are at the very early stages of that investigation and although we have made two arrests I am very much keeping an open mind.”

He added: “I would ask anybody with footage from the area or anybody who saw or heard anything which they believe could assist our enquiries to make contact with us.

“You will see officers carrying out house to house enquiries today, as well as neighbourhood officers doing reassurance patrols in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have any information which could be of assistance to us, please approach them and say hello.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 220 of November 10.