Preston man wanted in connection with number of serious offences including threats to kill has links to Rossendale
A public appeal has been launched to find a Preston man who is wanted in connection with a number of offences.
By Sean Gleaves
41 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
10th Nov 2022, 1:15pm
Darren Atkin is wanted for a number of offences including threats to kill, theft and harassment.
The 44-year-old is described as 5ft 9is tall, of slim build with brown eyes and brown hair.
He is missing three of his top teeth, police said.
Atkin, of Lowther Street, Preston, has links to Rossendale.
Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 0422 of November 3.