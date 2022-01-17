Two men charged with kidnap and robbery after victim flags down member of the public on Pendle Hill
Two men have been charged as part of an investigation into a kidnapping in East Lancashire.
Officers were called to Pendle Hill yesterday (January 16th) by a member of the public who said he had been flagged down by a man who said he had just escaped after being kidnapped.
As part of their enquiries, police arrested a 23-year-old and an 18-year-old man, both from Blackburn.
A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, two men have been charged with kidnap and robbery and were due to appear before Blackburn magistrates this morning.
They are Moeen Khan (23), of Ontario Close, Blackburn; and Qahhar Hameed (18), of Country Mews, Blackburn.