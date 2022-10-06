Police were called to reports of a burglary at an address in Whalley New Road at around 2.50am on Monday (October 5).

Two men were later arrested in Bolton Road and later charged following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Lee Woods, 40, of Fernbank Court, Nelson, was charged with burglary.

Ricky Williamson, 45, of Bolton Road, Blackburn, was charged with handling stolen goods.

Both men were remanded into custody to appear before Blackburn magistrates.

Neighbourhood Constable, PC Emma Turner, said: "We will keep the community informed of positive action taken against burglars in their local area, and we will work closely with partners to identify opportunities and new ways to keep residents informed on how to keep themselves, and their homes safe.

“Everyone deserves to be safe, and feel safe in Lancashire, and we need you to work with us to help keep you safe by taking our advice on board and reporting suspicious activity to us on 101, or in an emergency 999.”

Lancashire Police recently launched Operation Defender, a force-wide campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden to crackdown on residential burglary.

“Burglary causes misery to people, especially when homes are violated,” a spokesman for the force said.

“The effects of burglary can be long lasting, as well as the financial implications and Lancashire Constabulary takes all reports of burglary extremely seriously.

