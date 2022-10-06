Owen Sheerin, 35, of Smithy Lane, Scarisbrick is accused of selling the Class A drugs using Encrochat, an encrypted messaging platform infiltrated by police in 2020.

He has also been charged with possession/use of criminal property.

A second man, John Robert Green, 54, of Tree View Court, Maghull was charged with the same offences.

Both men were remanded into custody and appeared at Wirral Magistrates Court on Monday (October 3).

They will next appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Monday, October 10.

The charge forms part of the Merseyside Police response to Operation Venetic – a national investigation into the use of encrypted mobile devices, commonly referred to as Encrochat.

What is Operation Venetic?

In 2020, a joint operation between UK, French and Dutch police hacked into EncroChat's service, putting malware on the server allowing them to interrupt the panic wipe feature, access messages sent between users and record lock screen PINs.