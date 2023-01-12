News you can trust since 1886
Two men charged and named after bank cards stolen during domestic burglary in Leyland

Two men have been charged and named after bank cards were stolen during a domestic burglary in Leyland.

By Sean Gleaves
19 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 5:40pm

A woman reported her bank cards had been stolen and used in the area following an alleged burglary at an address in Leyland.

Police on Thursday (January 12) confirmed two men had been arrested on suspicion of burglary the previous day (January 11).

They were later charged and remanded for burglary in a dwelling and a number of fraud by false representation offences following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Two men have been charged following a domestic burglary in Leyland
The pair were due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We take these reports very seriously and don’t underestimate the impact they have on communities.

“If you have any concerns about crime in your area, please contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

Who was charged?

- Bradley Halford, 20, of Aspden Street, Bamber Bridge

- Howard Kille, 20, of Meadow Street, Leyland