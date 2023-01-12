Officers acting on community intelligence deployed a stinger device ahead of a vehicle in Blackpool Road, Clifton on Wednesday (January 11).

A large quantity of suspected Class A drugs, several mobile phones and a knuckle duster were found when officers searched the vehicle – which was believed to be travelling to Blackpool.

A 57-year-old man from Fleetwood was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

Weapons were also seized following a search of the man’s home.

Chief Supt Karen Edwards said: “This is an excellent arrest and should have a significant impact on drug supply and misuse in Fleetwood.

“Serious and organised crime poses a real threat to our communities and blights the lives of good, law-abiding citizens.

“I will not tolerate this criminality in my Division.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.

“Organised crime will continue to be a priority in order to bring offenders to justice, who insist on committing such crime,” Chief Supt Karen Edwards added.

“We will continue with our proactive and robust stance, utilising both covert and overt policing tactics, to ensure we continue to put offenders before the courts.”

If you have any information about criminal activity in your area, call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

