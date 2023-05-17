Two men charged after £4,500 in cash seized following ATM thefts in Chorley and Preston

An ATM theft was reported at a premises in Spendmore Lane, Coppull, on May 5.

In the early hours of Sunday morning (May 14), a second theft was reported at a premises in Watling Street Road, Preston.

A vehicle believed to be connected to the thefts was stopped by officers in the Ribbleton Lane area at around 10.50pm on Monday (May 15).

Two men have been charged following ATM machine thefts in Chorley and Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A rucksack containing power tools, a bank card and other items including gaffer tape and a crowbar was found when police searched the car.

A further £4,500 in cash was seized during a subsequent search of two addresses in the Fishwick and Ribbleton areas.

Two men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of going equipped for theft.

The men were later charged with a number of offences on Tuesday night (May 16):

-Alexandru Dobrin, 29, of Cemetery Road, Preston, charged with 18 counts of fraud, one count of possession of articles for use in fraud and possession of criminal property

- George-Alexandru Serban, 31, of Greenwood Street, Preston, charged with 18 counts of fraud and one count of possession of articles for use in fraud

“This is in relation to the two thefts in Preston and Chorley, plus a number of other, similar incidents across Lancashire,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”