Police were made aware of a break-in at a building site in Halfpenny Lane, Longridge, at around 11.15pm on Tuesday (August 22).

An Audi A3 that had potential links to the burglary was later spotted by officers on the M6 heading towards Greater Manchester.

Traffic officers working with colleagues from Greater Manchester and the helicopter managed to arrest two men around an hour later.

Two men were charged with burglary following a break-in at a building site in Longridge

Two men were later charged following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

They were:

- Wesley Robbins, 36, of no fixed address, was charged with burglary and going equipped.

- Marc Hope, 41, of Kingsley Street, Leigh, was charged with burglary, going equipped, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop.