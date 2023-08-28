Missing man wanted on recall to prison has links to Preston and Leyland

Joseph Devaney, who is missing from home, is wanted on recall to prison.

The 31-year-old was last seen in Lowther Street, Carlisle, on August 6.

Officers believe he could now be in Lancashire.

Officers believe Joseph Devaney could be in Lancashire (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Devaney is described as 5ft 7ins tall, with short dark brown hair. He has a scar on his right eye and above his lip.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 04/131085/23.