Missing man wanted on recall to prison has links to Preston and Leyland
A missing man who is wanted on recall to prison has links to Preston and Leyland.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Aug 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 11:11 BST
Joseph Devaney, who is missing from home, is wanted on recall to prison.
The 31-year-old was last seen in Lowther Street, Carlisle, on August 6.
Officers believe he could now be in Lancashire.
Devaney is described as 5ft 7ins tall, with short dark brown hair. He has a scar on his right eye and above his lip.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 04/131085/23.
Call 999 for immediate sightings.