Two men arrested after man suffers broken ribs and ‘serious facial injuries’ in Preston city centre attack
The assault occurred on Fishergate as the victim and a friend were walking away from the city centre at approximately 12.10am on Saturday, November 11.
The victim was assaulted outside of the WHSmith store by two men as two women watched the incident unfold.
The victim ran off but he was chased by the two men who proceeded to attack him again outside of the Primark store.
Police said the victim lost consciousness in the attack and suffered two broken ribs and serious facial injuries.
Officers on Thursday (November 16) released CCTV images to two suspects they wanted to identify.
Images of two witnesses were also released.
Police on Friday morning (November 17) confirmed that a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were subsequently arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm.
They were later released on bail pending further enquiries.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared and helped with the appeal.”
If you have any information that may help police with their investigation, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting 0020 of November 11.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.