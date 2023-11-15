Teenager who lunged at 16-year-old boy with knife in Skelmersdale sentenced to youth custody
The teenager confronted his victim on a pathway near Skelmersdale Library and the Concourse Shopping Centre at lunchtime on September 25.
The pair were known to one another and there had been previous ill-feeling between them, police said.
The balaclava-clad teen lunged five or six times with the knife towards the victim’s torso.
The victim managed to dodge most of the attacks, but at one point the knife came down on his upper arm.
The victim was not injured, but the knife did tear the boy’s puffer jacket and cause “reddening to the skin.”
Officers launched an investigation and the suspect, who was 16 at the time of the offence, was arrested two days later
The attacker, who is now 17, pleaded guilty to attempted Section 18 wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.
He cannot be named because of his age.
He was sentenced to three years in custody after appearing at Preston Crown Court.
A five-year restraining order was also imposed to prevent him from approaching the victim.
Insp John Bent, of West Lancs Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Knife crime is an issue which causes alarm in our communities.
“The use of a knife can have a devastating impact and Lancashire Police are determined to take knives off the street and bring those people who use them to justice.
“In this case a teenager armed himself with a knife to attempt to cause harm to someone of a similar age who he knew.
“Fortunately the victim wasn’t seriously hurt but the consequences could have been much more severe.”