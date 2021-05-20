Two men arrested after expensive cars and jewellery stolen from homes across Lancashire

Five warrants were executed in Merseyside and one in Greater Manchester today (May 20) as part of Operation Coliseum - a large-scale conspiracy investigation by Merseyside Police.

Operation Coliseum was launched after "high performance motor vehicles" and jewellery were stolen following more than 30 burglaries between January and April 5, 2021.

Officers said the offenders targeted homes in Lancashire, Cumbria, Southport, Birkdale, Formby, Liverpool as well as Cheshire and North Wales.

A 30-year-old man from Netherton and a 31 year-old man from Bolton were arrested for conspiracy to commit burglary.

They both remain in custody for questioning by detectives.

Det Insp Tony O’Brien said: "This is an extensive investigation into more than 30 burglaries that took place across the North West region between January and April this year.

Police executed five warrants as part of a police operation targeting burglaries in the Merseyside, Cheshire, Lancashire and North Wales areas.

"The Op Castle team has spent considerable time carrying out enquiries in relation to the burglaries in conjunction with our colleagues in neighbouring forces which has led to today’s warrants.

"We regularly act on information from those communities affected by burglary across Merseyside and I would encourage people to come forward if they know anything about suspected burglary and the sale of stolen goods where they live. If you provide the information we will act on all information provided. "

Always call 999 if a burglary is in progress.

You can also pass information to the social media desk @MerPolCC, call 101 or you can call or the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

