Two men arrested after car leaves trail of destruction during police chase in Lancashire

Police were seeking a black Renault Megane in connection with an earlier offence that occurred in Darwen yesterday (January 27).

The car was eventually spotted by police heading into Rossendale from Grane Road, but failed to stop for police when signalled to pull over.

A pursuit through Rossendale followed, with the offending car damaging "a number of vehicles".

Two men from Manchester were arrested

The car was eventually stopped in Shawforth and two men, aged 23 and 30, from Manchester were arrested on suspicion of theft and driving offences.

"[They] are currently at Greenbank custody being dealt with," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"Hopefully we will be able to provide a further update once they have been processed."

