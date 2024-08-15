Two men approach passenger on Burnley train before making threats and demanding his phone and iPad
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two men are wanted by police following an attempted robbery on a train from Burnley.
Two men approached a passenger onboard a train from Burnley Manchester Road to Todmorden at around 9am on Saturday, June 9.
The men made threatening remarks before mentioning a knife and demanding he hand over his phone, iPad and food.
British Transport Police this week released CCTV images of two men they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.
If you have any information that could help, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 146 of June 9
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.