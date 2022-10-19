Police were called to reports people were attempting to break into a garage in Coote Lane at around 2.15pm on Tuesday (October 18).

CCTV footage showed two men leaving the garage with power tools, police said.

Officers were deployed to the scene and a van was stopped nearby.

Power tools – believed to be stolen – were recovered during a search of the van.

Two men, aged 24 and 28, and a 22 year old woman, all from London, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

They remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday afternoon (October 19).

What can I do to protect my property against burglary?

There are several simple steps you can take to reduce your risk of burglary, according to Lancashire Police:

- Close and lock your doors and windows when you go out, even if you are just in the garden

- Fit a burglar alarm and test it frequently

- Where possible, fit deadlocks to the doors and don’t leave the keys where they can be seen or reached through the letter box

- Install security lights

- Leave a light on in a room and draw the curtains when you go out at night

- Buy home insurance. It’s cheaper than paying out to replace any stolen possessions

- Make sure all outbuildings are in good condition and if they aren’t, don’t leave valuable items inside

- Use good quality padlocks with covers so they cannot be easily cut off