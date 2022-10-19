The theme for Project EDWARD (Every Day Without A Road Death), is changing minds and changing behaviour on the County’s roads.

With a focus on how to get road users to think differently about their trip, the project aims to demonstrate what a safe trip looks like, with Lancashire's event focusing on safe speeds.

Lancashire Road Safety Partnership has organised the event at the bus station, where school children from St Andrew's Primary School learned about community roadwatch and other demonstrations, alongside a recovered vehicle from the officers themselves.

Photo Neil Cross; Pupils from St Andrew's Primary School at Project EDWARD, supported by members of the Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, as part of a national week of action to raise the profile of road safety, at Preston Bus Station

In 2021, 39 people died on Lancashire's roads, with 926 seriously injured. In the first 6 months of 2022, 547 were killed or seriously injured.

Project EDWARD is aiming for every day without a road death, together with Lancashire's Road Safety Partnership who shares the vision of zero road deaths. Educating the young children of Preston on how to remain safe using the roads.

Deputy PCC and Chair of the Lancashire Road Safety Partnership Andy Pratt MBE, who is hosting the event, said: "Targeting dangerous drivers is a police and crime plan priority and Project EDWARD is a great way of raising awareness of road safety and the work of the partnership and I am pleased to be hosting the event in Preston.

"We're investing in new, often innovative ways to encourage safe driving and catch those who put the majority of safe drivers at risk. This includes enforcement through new average speed cameras, Op Snap allowing the public to submit dashcam footage and getting tough on drink and drug drivers. It also includes working across the Partnership to ensure our road network is as safe as it can be, liaising with local areas around their concerns and looking at where we can make hotspots safer.

"Both the Commissioner and I know that people want to see those driving at high speeds, or carelessly with no regard for others using our roads, stopped and challenged – Project EDWARD is a great opportunity to raise awareness of what we're doing, and the consequences of not following the law and driving appropriately. It also showcases the range of organisations in the Partnership who are all working together to make every road in Lancashire safer and save lives."

Stuart Lovatt from Project Edward said: "Project EDWARD is the award-winning annual campaign that showcases some of the best work being done around the country to promote an evidence-led, ‘safe system’ approach to road safety.

"This year's week of action focusing on changing minds, changing behaviour. This year we are proud to work with a range of road safety organisations to showcase how we all work in partnership to help reduce the risks on our roads. We will be collaborating in Preston on the 19th of October to help road users to think differently about their journeys and what they can do to make our roads safer for everyone."

