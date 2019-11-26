Two men and a boy charged with hit and run murder of Blackburn mum

Have your say

Two men and a boy have been charged with the hit and run murder of a Blackburn mum.

Alison McBlaine, 36, was knocked down at around 7.45pm on Tuesday, November 19 in King Street/ Whalley Banks, at the junction with Pearson Street.

The mum-of-one died in hospital on Thursday, November 21 from her injuries.

Police believe a car, a Fiat Punto Grande, deliberately mounted the pavement before hitting Alison and a 26-year-old man from Blackburn.

The man sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Following extensive enquiries a number of people were arrested by police in connection with Miss McBlaine’s death.

After consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, two men and a 16-year-old boy have been charged with murder.

Kaylib Connolly, 18, of Ivy Street, Blackburn, Dean Qayum, 20, of Patterdale Avenue, Blackburn and a 16-year-old boy from Blackburn, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged yesterday (November 25) with murder and attempted murder.

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, November 26).

It follows the arrests of a 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old man last week. Both men have been bailed to December 19.