Pair wanted in Blackburn hit and run murder investigation

A manhunt has started following the murder of a Blackburn woman who was knocked down by a car in the town last week.

Detectives investigating the murder of Alison Mcblaine are appealing for information to find two men, Kaylib Connolly, 18 and Dean Qayum, 20, both from the Blackburn area, in connection with her death.

Miss McBlaine, 36, died on Thursday (November 21) in hospital following a serious collision around 7.45pm on Tuesday (November 19) on Whalley Banks at the junction with Pearson Street.

Police believe a car, a Fiat Grande Punto, deliberately mounted the pavement before colliding with Alison, and a second pedestrian, a man aged 26 from Blackburn. He sustained serious injuries as well.

The car failed to stop at the scene of the collision and was later found on Lower Hollin Bank Street with significant front end damage. Attempts had been made to set the vehicle on fire.

Two men initially arrested by police and a third person arrested by officers yesterday (Friday, November 22), remain in custody.

Detectives now want to speak to Connolly and Qayum in connection with Miss McBlaine’s death and are warning anyone hiding them they will be arrested.

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police, said: “Connolly and Qayum are wanted in connection with this extremely serious offence.

“They know police want to speak to them and I believe they are being harboured in and around the Blackburn area at this time.

“I would warn anyone who is protecting them, or helping to hide them, that we will identify this during our investigation and they will also be arrested and prosecuted.

“My thoughts and those of the team engaged on this inquiry remain with Alison’s loved ones, in particular her 12-year-old son Reagan. I would urge anyone with information about what has happened, or knows where Connolly and Qayum are, to do the right thing – please come forward and speak to police immediately.

“We will not stop in our efforts to find both men and I would urge the public to help us find those responsible for this brutal and callous attack.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0915 of November 20th or through the Major Incident Portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020119E09-PO1

You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.