Two Chorley men arrested after police constable receives racially abusive messages

Two men from Chorley were arrested after a police constable received racially abusive messages on his work mobile phone.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 9th May 2023, 20:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 20:30 BST

A serving police constable received four separate voicemails on his work mobile phone which were racially abusive, Lancashire Police said.

Two Chorley men, aged 39 and 44, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated harassment and malicious communications last week.

Sgt Harrison, of Chorley Police, said: “These voicemails have been received by a colleague who is trying to go about his daily business and should not be subject to such vile abuse.

Two men were arrested after a police constable received racially abusive messagesTwo men were arrested after a police constable received racially abusive messages
“It is completely unacceptable behaviour.

“We take incidents of this nature very seriously and we will always look to take positive action.

“Two people have now been arrested and I urge anyone who has any information on this matter to contact me.”

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log reference number LC-20230213-0425.

Alternatively, information can be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.