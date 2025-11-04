Detectives investigating the death of a 37-year-old Lancashire man have charged two people with murder.

Officers on patrol in Rossendale in the early hours of Saturday came across paramedics giving CPR to 37-year-old model Luke Harden on the pavement.

Despite medics best efforts Mr Harden was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene in Newchurch Road, Bacup at 12.35am.

Today detectives investigating his death charged two people with his murder.

Bhekisani Matabiswana, 26, of St James Street, Bacup, who is a black Zimbabwean national and known locally as Nick; and Natalie Chadwick, 27, of Hamerton Green, Bacup, who is a white British national, will appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

Police said a Home Office post mortem took place on Sunday but Mr Harden’s cause of death was currently unascertained, awaiting further enquiries and examination.

Mr Harden’s loved ones are being supported by specially trained officers. They have been updated around the latest developments of the investigation.

Luke Harden, who was killed in Bacup on Saturday night. Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder | Issued by Lancashire Constabulary

Paying tribute, Mr Harden’s devastated family said: “There are no words to describe how devastated we all are.

“We wish our Luke could see the outpouring of love from everyone who knows him. He is and will always be special to us all, as a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle, boyfriend and friend.

“You will be forever in our hearts and minds, and we are comforted knowing we can shut our eyes and your beautiful face will always be smiling back at us. Rest in peace, our gorgeous Luke, until we will meet again.”

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Although two people have been charged, we are still asking for anyone who has information that would help our investigation to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage covering the area between 11.45pm and 12.35am to come forward.

“We also want to hear from anyone who was in the Rosemount Working Men’s Club on Friday night who we haven’t already spoken to.”

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or contact 101 and quote log 50 of 1st November 2025.